Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 71,307 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 405.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,307 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 51.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $33,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $501,804.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,294.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher B. Woenker sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.04, for a total transaction of $302,687.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,960.12. This trade represents a 38.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $206.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $256.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.09.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

