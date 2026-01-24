Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $37.58 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 21,928 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $37,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 58.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $106.20.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.25%.The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

