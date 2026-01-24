Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Bought by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 8.2% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $656,463,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,085,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,660 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,185,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,255,000 after buying an additional 632,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,743,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,572,000 after buying an additional 632,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,653,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,793,000 after buying an additional 622,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.9%

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $147.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 54.72%.The firm had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

