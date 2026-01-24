Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Acquires 23,700 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Harmony Gold Mining makes up 3.3% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 58.8% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 67,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 22,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMY. Wall Street Zen raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:HMY opened at $23.48 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

