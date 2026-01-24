Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,763 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Five Below worth $126,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Five Below by 705.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Five Below by 653.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 15,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.60.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $190.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $205.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.96 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $400,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,224.42. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.29, for a total value of $389,408.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 99,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,049,973.35. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 50,769 shares of company stock worth $9,365,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.