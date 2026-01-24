Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 70 years. Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $29.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of PH opened at $927.58 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $954.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $886.56 and a 200-day moving average of $798.60.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.17%.The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.81, for a total value of $2,226,287.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,907.20. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,014.86. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,432 shares of company stock worth $6,484,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

