Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $258.05 and last traded at $247.2650, with a volume of 188309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JBL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.71.

Jabil Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day moving average is $217.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,604.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,642.04. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $11,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,171,459 shares in the company, valued at $263,953,141.88. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,757 shares of company stock worth $46,869,301. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1,157.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,964,000 after buying an additional 1,339,247 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 224.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,119,000 after buying an additional 1,313,338 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,319,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,594,000 after buying an additional 682,899 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.