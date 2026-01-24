Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.4220, with a volume of 517990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TV shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Grupo Televisa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Grupo Televisa Stock Down 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22). Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $798.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa S.A. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa by 68.8% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa’s portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa’s broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

