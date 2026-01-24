Westfuller Advisors LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.18.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $229.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.94. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

