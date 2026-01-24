Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 4,611,050 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,647,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611,050 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $138,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 642.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $160,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on YMM. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

YMM opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.22.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

