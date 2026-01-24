UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,562 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $35,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Natl Bk Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

