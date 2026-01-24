Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Position Boosted by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,238 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $28,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.2%
NASDAQ PLTR opened at $169.60 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $404.23 billion, a PE ratio of 403.82, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.91.
Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,156,211.88. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. This trade represents a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities initiated coverage with a Buy and $208 price target, highlighting multi?year revenue and margin upside that supports further upside from here. Palantir (PLTR) Stock: Why This Analyst Sees 25% Upside in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Top sell?side voices continue to call Palantir an AI “powerhouse” after Davos discussions and large commercial wins (e.g., Hyundai), which supports momentum into earnings. NVDA, PLTR: Daniel Ives Hails Nvidia and Palantir as AI Powerhouses at Davos
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights an institutional?buying metric bulls watch into earnings — suggesting “smart money” positioning could amplify a beat/guidance upgrade. The One Metric Bulls Watch in Palantir Before Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho reaffirmed a $205 12?month target while keeping a cautious stance (Hold) — a sign that targets are elevated but some analysts are dialing back conviction. Palantir Stock Targeted at $205 by Mizuho as Growth Slows in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO comments on the AI cycle (“We’re in a lag right now.”) temper overheated expectations — useful context but not a hard directional signal ahead of earnings. Palantir CEO on the AI bubble: “We’re in a lag right now.”
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors should note the company reports Q4 on Feb. 2 — results and forward guidance will likely be the primary short?term driver. Should You Buy Palantir Stock Before Feb. 2?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation critics warn the stock trades at very rich multiples; some analysts (e.g., Jefferies commentary cited in media) see material downside if growth slows — raises risk of sharp pullbacks if guidance disappoints. 2 Ultra-Popular AI Stocks to Sell Before They Drop 53% and 57%, According to Wall Street Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term price action shows a recent pullback (down modestly over the past week/month), signaling profit?taking after a large 12?month rally — makes Palantir more vulnerable to negative news ahead of earnings. Palantir Technologies Trending as Analysts Weigh Upside
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
