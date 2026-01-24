Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Position Boosted by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,238 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $28,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $169.60 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $404.23 billion, a PE ratio of 403.82, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.91.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,156,211.88. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. This trade represents a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

