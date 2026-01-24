The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $65,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $348.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.97 and a 200-day moving average of $343.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $379.65. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.94.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

