UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 4,706 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $32,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $1,894,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after buying an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lam Research by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,210,000 after buying an additional 2,692,189 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lam Research by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,849,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,786,000 after buying an additional 2,575,456 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,049,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,833,000 after buying an additional 1,550,842 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,667,305. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Dbs Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a report on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $217.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.29. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

