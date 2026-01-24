UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $22,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 205.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 480 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 53,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,976,854. This represents a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,386.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,522. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $184.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 79.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.64.

View Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed?use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high?profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open?air centers, outlet properties and mixed?use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.