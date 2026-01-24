Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,736,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 266,124 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $117,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 13.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,631 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,196 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Comcast by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 532,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,998,000 after purchasing an additional 171,929 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Comcast by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $103,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147,231 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank set a $37.50 target price on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2%

CMCSA opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $38.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.