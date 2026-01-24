NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,198,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252,451 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.73% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $119,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 54.5% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,013,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,359 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,531,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after buying an additional 982,405 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 16,607,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,754,000 after buying an additional 490,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 47.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after acquiring an additional 467,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 95.0% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 735,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 358,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,243.25. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 75,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $2,719,986.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,150. This trade represents a 83.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,647 shares of company stock worth $5,484,253. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 627.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. On average, analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small?molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small?molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

