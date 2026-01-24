iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Purchased by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $46.67 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1648 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

