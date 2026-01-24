Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.830-7.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.1 billion-$88.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.7 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.21.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
More Procter & Gamble News
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 EPS beat and guidance maintained — P&G reported adjusted EPS of $1.88, topping estimates and reiterating FY2026 EPS guidance, which supports the company’s cash-return profile and dividend reliability. Procter & Gamble Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Flat Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgrade lifts sentiment — JPMorgan moved PG from Neutral to Overweight and raised its $165 price target, giving the stock renewed upward momentum from the buy-side. JPMorgan Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying suggests short-term bullish positioning — heavy call-option volume (241k contracts) points to investor speculation on upside around the earnings/news flow (could amplify near-term moves).
- Neutral Sentiment: Innovation initiatives (premium diapers in China) are longer-term growth plays — P&G is pushing Pampers Prestige (silk fibers) to capture premium demand in China; useful for future mix improvement but not an immediate revenue cure. Procter & Gamble is selling diapers made with silk fibers in China as it leans into luxury
- Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasizing data & technology-led reinvention — new CEO/President highlighted investments to improve targeting and margins; positive strategically but execution will take quarters. Procter & Gamble Says Data and Technology Will Support Company’s Reinvention
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue came up short and organic sales were flat — top-line missed consensus as volumes declined in key categories (razors, diapers) and pricing/mix only partly offset weakness, which is why some investors sold into the print. Procter & Gamble misses revenue estimates due to slower US growth
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff/geopolitical and consumer headwinds flagged — management warned of a challenging external environment (tariffs, geopolitical risk) that could pressure volumes and margins, creating near-term uncertainty. Procter & Gamble falls after warning of challenging consumer and geopolitical environment
- Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction remains mixed — analysts raised some forecasts, but coverage notes the quarter was “mixed” (EPS beat, revenue miss, flat organic sales), so expect muted trading and volatility as the market digests forward commentary. How Investors Are Reacting To Procter & Gamble (PG) Steady Earnings, Softer Guidance And Flat Organic Sales
Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Is Your Brokerage on This List?
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.