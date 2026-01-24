Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.830-7.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.1 billion-$88.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.7 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.21.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.59. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.