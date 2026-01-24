Zacks Research Downgrades Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Strong Sell

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CJS Securities raised Gibraltar Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ROCK opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 0.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar’s Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

