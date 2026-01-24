UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 14,655 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $75,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $232.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. National Bankshares set a $246.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

Shares of WELL opened at $183.56 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.14%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

