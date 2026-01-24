CashBackPro Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $467.22 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00001716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00003884 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,482 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,482.517517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.01674747 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

