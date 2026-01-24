Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Freedom Capital raised Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
- Positive Sentiment: Small Cap Consu sharply raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for BWMX to $2.47 (from $1.79), signaling materially higher forward earnings expectations that could support valuation and investor confidence. Small Cap Consu FY2026 estimate lift
- Positive Sentiment: Small Cap Consu also nudged up near-term estimates: Q4 2025 EPS to $0.55 (from $0.54) and FY2025 EPS to $1.71 (from $1.70). These incremental beats/revisions reduce downside risk to near-term earnings. Small Cap Consu Q4/FY2025 estimate update
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks added BWMX to its “Best Momentum Stocks to Buy” list (Zacks Rank #1), a headline that can attract momentum and quant-driven flows. Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 23rd
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks also placed BWMX on its “Best Income Stocks to Buy” and broader “New Strong Buy Stocks” lists (Zacks Rank #1), which may draw attention from income-focused and rank-based investors. Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 23rd New Strong Buy Stocks for January 23rd
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks ran a sector comparison piece assessing whether BWMX is outpacing consumer discretionary peers; the article notes relative strength this year versus some peers, useful context but not a direct catalyst. Is BWMX Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers?
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a “Should value investors buy BWMX?” piece that discusses valuation and Zacks’ rank methodology — informative for longer-term investors but not an immediate price driver. Should Value Investors Buy BWMX?
About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.
Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.
