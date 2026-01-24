Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Freedom Capital raised Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $708.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.24. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

