iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,166 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,871,246,000 after buying an additional 300,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after buying an additional 153,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,885,603,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $383.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

