Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Coors acquired 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,835.15. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,159.42. This represents a 7.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,980.66. The trade was a 49.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.9%

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

