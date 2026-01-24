iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $174.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

TRI stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $118.64 and a twelve month high of $218.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.

