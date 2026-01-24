iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $174.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.
Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.3%
TRI stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $118.64 and a twelve month high of $218.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.42.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.
The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.
