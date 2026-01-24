Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70,232 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 73.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,925. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total value of $786,883.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,333.41. The trade was a 27.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,414. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $281.00 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.67. The company has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Dbs Bank raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.81.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Further Reading

