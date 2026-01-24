United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $43,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $152,069,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,514,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,171,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $917.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $1,021.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $843.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $885.58.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,169.00 to $1,045.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.76.

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

