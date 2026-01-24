Head-To-Head Analysis: TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) vs. Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) and Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of TopBuild shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Gibraltar Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TopBuild shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gibraltar Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TopBuild and Gibraltar Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TopBuild 10.84% 27.10% 11.29% Gibraltar Industries 0.35% 12.58% 8.82%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TopBuild 0 6 9 1 2.69 Gibraltar Industries 1 1 0 1 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TopBuild and Gibraltar Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

TopBuild currently has a consensus price target of $439.73, suggesting a potential downside of 9.89%. Given TopBuild’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TopBuild is more favorable than Gibraltar Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TopBuild and Gibraltar Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TopBuild $5.33 billion 2.57 $622.60 million $19.70 24.77 Gibraltar Industries $1.31 billion 1.17 $137.34 million $0.08 647.25

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than Gibraltar Industries. TopBuild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gibraltar Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TopBuild has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibraltar Industries has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TopBuild beats Gibraltar Industries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products. The company also offers insulation installation services for fiberglass batts and rolls, blown-in loose fill fiberglass, polyurethane spray foam, and blown-in loose fill cellulose applications. In addition, it distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. The company serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. It operates installation branches and distribution centers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations. The Residential segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, pipe flashings, and remote-controlled deck awnings and valances for sun protection. The Agtech segment offers growing and processing solutions, including the designing, engineering, manufacturing, construction, maintenance, and support of greenhouses; and indoor growing operations for retail, fruits and vegetables, flowers, cannabis, commercial, institutional and conservatories, and car wash structure applications. The Infrastructure segment offers expansion joints, structural bearings, rubber pre-formed seals and other sealants, elastomeric concrete, and bridge cable protection systems. It serves solar developers, home improvement retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and contractors, as well as institutional and commercial growers of fruit, vegetables, flowers, and plants. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

