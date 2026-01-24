Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.4615.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $66.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIL
Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.2%
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 10,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 59,567 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.
Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gildan Activewear
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.