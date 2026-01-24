Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.4615.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $66.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.2%

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 10,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 59,567 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.