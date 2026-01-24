Compass (NYSE:COMP) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COMP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Compass from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Compass from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

COMP opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. Compass has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 2.53.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Compass had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 99,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,202,831.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 250,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,378.19. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 20,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $230,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 258,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,832. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 234,167 shares of company stock worth $2,651,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

