Rothschild & Co Redburn Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $120.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Netflix from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 3.1%

NFLX stock opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 20,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,220,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,003,886.08. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 2,380 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $261,878.54. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,653,599 shares of company stock worth $173,141,263. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.