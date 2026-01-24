Rothschild & Co Redburn Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $120.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.
NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Netflix from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.
Netflix Trading Up 3.1%
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Netflix
In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 20,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,220,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,003,886.08. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 2,380 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $261,878.54. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,653,599 shares of company stock worth $173,141,263. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Solid quarter and subscriber milestone — Netflix beat Q4 revenue/earnings estimates modestly and surpassed ~325 million paid subscribers, which supports the base streaming growth story and cash generation outlook. Netflix Just Topped 325 Million Subscribers
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and options activity — Large call-volume and reported purchases by funds (e.g., ARK) show pockets of bullish positioning that can prop short-term upside amid the noise. Cathie Wood Loads Up on Netflix
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst commentary — Some firms reaffirm bullish views (e.g., Bernstein) while others trim targets; consensus remains split between “buy” and cautious views as models are re-run to account for the WBD deal and slower guidance. Analysts Share Mixed Remarks on Netflix
- Negative Sentiment: Acquisition battle and regulatory uncertainty — The takeover fight for Warner Bros. (Netflix’s ~$82.7B all-cash offer vs. Paramount/Skydance counterpressure) is escalating; that contest raises antitrust and financing risk and is the primary driver of investor caution. Netflix says Paramount bid ‘doesn’t pass sniff test’
- Negative Sentiment: All-cash structure and financing impact — Netflix amended the WBD offer to all cash and suspended buybacks, increasing near-term cash needs and removing a prior EPS support; that elevates leverage/financial risk if the deal proceeds. Netflix Just Upped Its Bid for Warner Bros. to All Cash
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut targets and warn on guidance — Multiple shops lowered price targets or issued cautious notes after Q4 and the WBD bid (Baird, TD Cowen, HSBC and others), pressuring sentiment and weighing on valuation. Baird Adjusts Price Target on Netflix
- Negative Sentiment: Political/regulatory spotlight — Netflix executives will face hearings (Senate testimony reported), raising the chance of regulatory hurdles and prolonging deal uncertainty. Sarandos to Testify in Senate Hearing
- Negative Sentiment: Market-level re-rating — Despite solid results, the stock remains well below its 2025 highs as investors price in slower growth and deal risk; that macro re-pricing is keeping volatility elevated. Netflix Stock Drops 35%+ After Q4 as WBD Deal Risk Rises
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
