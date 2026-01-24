Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $195.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.2941.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm set a $184.00 target price on Generac and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 542,966 shares in the company, valued at $90,365,831.38. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Generac by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $172.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.18. Generac has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). Generac had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Generac will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

