Contrasting Commerce.com (CMRC) & Its Competitors

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Commerce.com to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
79.2% of Commerce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Commerce.com and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Commerce.com
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2.14
|Commerce.com Competitors
|93
|194
|216
|11
|2.28
Volatility & Risk
Commerce.com has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce.com’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Commerce.com and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Commerce.com
|$332.93 million
|-$27.03 million
|-20.44
|Commerce.com Competitors
|$272.69 million
|-$64.10 million
|-9.16
Commerce.com has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Commerce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Commerce.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Commerce.com
|-3.93%
|-6.66%
|-0.82%
|Commerce.com Competitors
|-51.08%
|-912.69%
|-63.05%
Summary
Commerce.com beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Commerce.com
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
