Head to Head Contrast: SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) and Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Services and and SVB Financial Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Services and N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -427.55 SVB Financial Group $6.21 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.00

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Services and. Alpha Services and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Services and N/A N/A N/A SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Alpha Services and and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.0% of Alpha Services and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Alpha Services and on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Services and

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products. It offers working capital facilities; investment banking services, such as corporate financing; management of institutional clients; commercial activities comprising foreign exchange, bonds, derivatives, interbank investments/placements, etc.; and debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers property management, wealth management, and brokerage services, as well as sells and manages mutual funds. Further, the company engages in the hotel business. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.