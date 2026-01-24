Reviewing Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) & Permian Resources (NYSE:PR)

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Permian Resources and Northern Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 2 2 11 2 2.76 Northern Oil and Gas 1 5 3 1 2.40

Permian Resources presently has a consensus target price of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 27.15%. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus target price of $29.29, suggesting a potential upside of 25.01%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 15.65% 11.03% 6.98% Northern Oil and Gas 7.61% 20.61% 8.60%

Dividends

This table compares Permian Resources and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Permian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Permian Resources pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Permian Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northern Oil and Gas has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Northern Oil and Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Permian Resources has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Permian Resources and Northern Oil and Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $5.00 billion 2.45 $984.70 million $1.09 13.56 Northern Oil and Gas $2.23 billion 1.03 $520.31 million $1.77 13.24

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Oil and Gas. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Permian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Northern Oil and Gas on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.