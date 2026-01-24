Analysts Set Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT) Target Price at $14.67

Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.5833.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ardent Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ardent Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Ardent Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ardent Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

ARDT opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. Ardent Health has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Ardent Health had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardent Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 134,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ardent Health by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 416,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ardent Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 78,861 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ardent Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 828,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 367.2% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 790,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 621,430 shares during the last quarter.

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company’s integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

