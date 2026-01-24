Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $16.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on FMC from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.92.

FMC Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. FMC has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 14.81%.FMC’s revenue was down 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. FMC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.360 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.920-3.140 EPS. Research analysts predict that FMC will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, Director John Mitchell Raines acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,805.68. This represents a 103.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 180.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 16.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

