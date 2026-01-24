DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $15.67 Average PT from Brokerages

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.6667.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Get DHT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DHT Trading Up 3.1%

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 344.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHT opened at $13.82 on Monday. DHT has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of -0.07.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $107.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. DHT had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DHT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DHT) is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company’s core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.