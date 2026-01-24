Comparing Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Taboola.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Baozun alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun -2.10% -3.28% -1.47% Taboola.com 1.34% 8.12% 4.92%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.29 billion 0.13 -$18.68 million ($0.49) -5.71 Taboola.com $1.77 billion 0.68 -$3.76 million $0.08 51.94

This table compares Baozun and Taboola.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Baozun. Baozun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Baozun has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Baozun and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 1 0 0 0 1.00 Taboola.com 0 4 5 0 2.56

Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.52%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Baozun.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Baozun on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

(Get Free Report)

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing. The Brand Management segment provides brand management, strategic and tactic positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain, and logistics and technology services. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, beauty and cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, mother and baby products, and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.