DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $50.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DuPont de Nemours to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Shares of DD opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.430-0.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $238,938.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,498.79. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 73.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 25,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 157,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 94,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 704,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 365,619 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

