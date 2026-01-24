UBS Group Cuts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $143.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut AECOM from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Get AECOM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACM

AECOM Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of ACM stock opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.48%.The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in AECOM by 10.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 9.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 38.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long?term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.