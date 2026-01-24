Telix Pharmaceuticals’ (TLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Telix Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Telix Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:TLX opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $30.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,037,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $975,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

