Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $283.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Arete Research from $264.00 to $283.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.42.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $239.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.00. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,534,017. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.