Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) & Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) and Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and Telomir Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyell Immunopharma $60,000.00 8,942.04 -$342.99 million ($23.02) -1.10 Telomir Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$16.53 million ($0.37) -3.62

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Telomir Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyell Immunopharma. Telomir Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyell Immunopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

66.1% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lyell Immunopharma has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lyell Immunopharma and Telomir Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyell Immunopharma 1 0 1 0 2.00 Telomir Pharmaceuticals 1 0 1 0 2.00

Lyell Immunopharma presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.15%. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,019.40%. Given Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telomir Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lyell Immunopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyell Immunopharma -794,292.69% -96.68% -76.00% Telomir Pharmaceuticals N/A -566.61% -447.89%

Summary

Lyell Immunopharma beats Telomir Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic. It is also developing LYL797, a genetically and epigenetically reprogrammed ROR1 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various solid tumors; and LYL845, a novel epigenetically reprogrammed tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes product candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial targeting multiple solid tumor indications. In addition, the company's preclinical product candidates include LYL119, a ROR1 CAR T-cell product for the treatment of enhanced cytotoxicity; and second generation TIL product. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems. The company was formerly known as Metallo Therapies Inc. and changed its name to Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2022. Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

