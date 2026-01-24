Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Compass Point downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 32,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

