TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$170.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$170.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$156.50.

TSE TFII opened at C$149.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$102.57 and a 12 month high of C$201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$140.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$130.83.

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter. TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 12.2345048 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TFI International news, insider David Joseph Saperstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.86, for a total transaction of C$119,860.00. 5.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment.

