Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Methanex (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MX. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Methanex from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Methanex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.
Methanex Trading Up 1.5%
Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Methanex had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.9482927 earnings per share for the current year.
About Methanex
Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex’s customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end-products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines.
