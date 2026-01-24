Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$127.62.

Cargojet Stock Up 0.1%

CJT opened at C$93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.03. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$65.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.19.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$219.90 million during the quarter. Cargojet had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

See Also

