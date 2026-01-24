Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$300.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$240.00 to C$300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$203.00 to C$278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$190.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$239.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$256.27.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
